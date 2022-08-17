Bertha Adriana Cerna, the former Toppenish High teacher charged with sexual misconduct, won't be coming back to Yakima anytime soon.
She refused to waive extradition during a hearing in Orange County Superior Court in California Tuesday, Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic said. Now, Brusic is seeking a governor's warrant demanding she be turned over to Yakima County authorities for trial.
Bertha Cerna, 40, was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a warrant charging her first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of furnishing liquor to minors.
Bertha Cerna is the wife of John L. "Johnny" Cerna, a former assistant principal at the school, and the daughter-in-law of school Superintendent John Cerna.
Had Bertha Cerna waived extradition, Yakima County sheriff's detectives would have brought her back sometime this week or next week. But now, Brusic said the state has 90 days to file a warrant signed by the governor demanding California turn her over, a process Brusic said he has begun.
Along with getting the warrant, Brusic said his office will be providing court documents related to her arrest warrant, along with a certified photograph and fingerprints, to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for an identification hearing on Aug. 25.
Bertha and Johnny Cerna were fired from the school district following an investigation by the district into a student’s allegations that the pair had plied her with alcohol and tried to get her into a sexual relationship with Johnny Cerna.
The school district’s investigation found it was “more probable than not” that Johnny Cerna engaged in inappropriate online conversations with a student, and that Bertha Cerna encouraged that relationship. It also found it was “more probable than not” that the Cernas gave the student alcohol.
During the investigation, Johnny Cerna denied knowing the teenager well and had no memory of exchanging messages with her. Bertha Cerna denied giving the student alcohol, according to the reports.
Further investigation led Yakima County sheriff’s detectives to a former Toppenish High School student who described two sexual encounters he had with Bertha Cerna while he was 17, according to court documents. That student also told investigators that Bertha Cerna offered him alcohol and what appeared to be cocaine, court documents said.
No criminal charges have been filed against Johnny Cerna at this time, Brusic said.
The student who first brought the matter to light has filed a $500,000 tort claim against the school district.
