When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing.
While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk’s desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.
The court’s presiding judge said there are no plans to eliminate that element even as the county’s COVID risk continues to drop.
“It was a learning experience for us,” Judge Richard Bartheld said. “We have learned that we have less incidents of problems in the courtroom.”
But the head of Yakima County’s public defender’s office believes in-person hearings should return as a matter of equity and recognizing a defendant’s humanity.
“We should not treat individuals who are impoverished and cannot afford bail differently than those who can afford bail,” said Paul Kelley, director of the county’s Department of Assigned Counsel.
Prior to March 2020, defendants being held in the Yakima County jail would be brought to a courtroom in the jail’s basement for a variety of hearings, including preliminary appearances, arraignment and sentencing.
When Gov. Jay Inslee issued his order directing residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, the court switched to using Zoom teleconferencing software for the appearances, with defendants appearing in court from another room in the jail — or their cells if they could not be moved — appearing on a large monitor on the wall of the courtroom.
Webcams also showed the judge and the attorneys who were arguing in person, with some attorneys appearing via Zoom as well. The proceedings are streamed on the court’s website.
A similar system was implemented at the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, where defendants appear from a “virtual courtroom,” sometimes with family also appearing via Zoom.
Trials back in person
Eventually, jury trials resumed and most of the restrictions were lifted, except for the Zoom hearings, particularly for those who are being held in jail as they await trial or sentencing.
Kelley, the public defender, said the understanding back in 2020 was that these were temporary measures that would be lifted when the COVID danger passed.
“We raised concerns about this because we could see what was happening,” Kelley said. “We were adhering and putting in procedures with health and safety in mind. That was an emergency reason.”
Kelley said an in-person hearing is better because it provides a measure of accountability for the court when a defendant is standing before the judge in person rather than appearing on a monitor.
But Bartheld and others see benefits to the virtual system that outweigh the need to go back to in-person hearings.
One is security. When defendants appear in person, corrections officers must be on the alert for signs that an inmate was going to become violent, either toward another inmate or court staff.
“You can’t put a Norteño and a Sureño waiting to get to court together,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said. “You got to keep the defendants separate.”
The videoconferencing, Brusic said, means less stress for the corrections staff, who have to carefully coordinate movement within the jail to keep rival gang members apart.
Kelley, who was once punched in the face in court by a man he was representing at an in-custody hearing, said courtroom attacks are a rare occurrence, and since they were never cited as an excuse before, they shouldn’t be used now.
Some of Brusic’s deputies also appear via Zoom, and while Brusic would like to see his staff fully back in the office, he said a hybrid system works both in the office and the courtroom.
Juvenile court
Juvenile court moved to a virtual system during COVID, and Candi Shute, the juvenile court’s administrator, said the system will stay in place.
“It is helpful in situations that are non-COVID,” Shute said. “There is less anxiety (for a juvenile defendant) sitting in a virtual courtroom with someone, as opposed to being in the gallery.”
In one case, Shute said she was in the room with a defendant, and while sitting off-camera, she just had to give a simple reminder to “be respectful,” something that would not have happened in an open courtroom.
If a defendant who tested negative for the virus wants to appear in person, they will be allowed to go into the regular courtroom, Shute said.
