A Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot early Tuesday morning while answering a domestic call is in serious condition at a local hospital.
The deputy was helping a woman at the front of the residence on South Fork Road in the Ahtanum area about 1:15 a.m. when a 34-year-old man — the other party in the domestic dispute — began shooting at deputies, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A 51-year-old deputy suffered three gunshot wounds. His partner removed him from the scene and administered first aid, the release said.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where he is in serious condition but expected to make a full recovery, the release said.
The suspect was arrested without incident after police officers from Yakima, Union Gap and the Washington State Patrol responded to a request for assistance, the release said.
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County Jail and the Yakima Police Department is investigating the shooting, the release said.
In an earlier email, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said his office is stunned by the shooting.
“We are shaken up around the office and thankful the situation wasn’t worse,” he said.
Schilperoort thanked the community for support.
“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our office, our deputies, and other professional staff. This incident affects our entire office,” he said in the email.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.