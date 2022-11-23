Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a home invasion that occurred Monday night in Selah.
The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road, said sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
A post circulating on social media said a man and his son were robbed in their home by men who tied them up at gunpoint. The suspects took electronics and other items from the home as well as vehicles, the post said.
Schilperoort confirmed the incident occurred but didn’t provide any details.
He described it as an isolated incident that remains under investigation.
“There is no danger to the general public,” Schilperoort said. “It was an isolated incident. The victim knows exactly why he had visitors that night.”
