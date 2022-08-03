Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide outside of Sunnyside.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road, a half-mile west of Sunnyside city limits, around 4:20 a.m. for an initial report of a fire, which was updated to someone firing shots at a house, sheriff’s public information officer Casey Schilperoort said. At the house they found one injured man and one who was dead, Schilperoort said.
Investigators were still at the scene around noon Wednesday, Schilperoort said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is working on scheduling an autopsy for Friday.
The death is the 20th homicide in Yakima County this year.
