While several bills to adjust a 2021 police reform package passed this year, local police officials say one that didn’t will allow some suspects to elude arrest.
Senate Bill 5919, which would have allowed police to engage in a vehicle pursuit if they had “reasonable suspicion” that a crime had been committed died on the last night of the Legislature’s annual session.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, Selah police Chief Dan Christman and Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said deputies and officers will need to meet what they say is a greater burden of proof before pursuing a fleeing suspect, and that will mean some suspects will get away.
“We’re really careful here, we don’t want to be just chasing people,” Murray said. “But it limits our ability.”
It was one of several bills aimed at adjusting a series of police reform bills enacted in 2021 in the wake of anti-police-brutality protests around the country the previous year.
One of the changes in that package was the standard police could use in initiating a vehicle pursuit of a criminal suspect. The 2021 legislation required police to have “probable cause,” meaning that police have knowledge that someone was involved in a crime, albeit not to the level of beyond reasonable doubt, before they could chase down a suspect vehicle.
Police officials around the state criticized the change, arguing that it was keeping officers from going after someone they believed was involved in a robbery or other serious crime but couldn’t meet the standard for probable cause.
Murray said if the probable-cause standard were in effect in 2019, YPD would not have been able to pursue and arrest a suspect in a drive-by shooting outside Garfield Elementary School. Police spotted the stolen car that was used in the drive-by shooting and pursued it.
The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a school bus near the former Astria Regional Medical Center, and police found a passenger in the car with a gun that matched the caliber of the bullets fired in the drive-by.
“Under the new standard, we would have had to have positive information,” Murray said.
Christman said the higher standard also had the potential for overwhelming the detectives in small police agencies. Instead of having a case where a patrol officer detains a suspect, instead a license plate number would be passed on to detectives who would have to develop the case from the ground up, he said.
“In Selah, we have one detective, and the caseload can go to unmanageable,” Christman said.
While SB 5919 passed in both the House and the Senate, it did not get a final vote on House amendments and died when the session adjourned for the year earlier this month.
Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, said it was frustrating to see the bill fall short of passage.
“I used to be a police officer, and I don’t like to see suspects supposed guilty of certain crimes being able to take off and (police cannot) pursue them,” he said.
He hopes the bill will be revived in next year’s session.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed other adjustments into law, such as allowing police to use shotguns to fire less-lethal rounds and redefining the use of force.
Murray and Udell said they will continue to operate under the stricter standard, even if it means letting someone get away.
Police reform advocates have accused police of intentionally misinterpreting the law to make things appear more restrictive on police tactics, but Udell said that’s not the case. Rather, he said officers are trying to protect themselves from breaking the law.
“For a law enforcement officer, it is a minefield, and it is like they are moving the mines all the time,” Udell said. “Everyone in the state is treading carefully so they don’t run afoul of the law. If you run afoul of the law, you might lose a very good case.”
Christman said police work has evolved in the past year, and while he hopes the bill will pass next year, he said police will do their best to protect the community under the standard.
