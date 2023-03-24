Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is deciding whether to charge the county coroner with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.
Curtice has been on leave since the reported March 10 incident at his Gleed-area home and Brusic said the coroner “is receiving assistance” in connection with the events. He declined to go into further detail about the incident as he reviews the reports.
He said Curtice decided on his own to take a leave of absence after the incident. Curtice could not be reached for comment. Calls to his personal cell phone were not answered, and his work cell phone is with Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
Brusic said Curtice is not getting special treatment.
“I’m not treating him any different than I would anybody else,” Brusic said. “I’m still going through the documentation. It’s precarious because I haven’t digested all the information I need to look at.”
Brusic said he is weighing a recommendation to file third-degree assault charges against Curtice, 55, who was re-elected last year to a second term as coroner. The former paramedic was first elected in 2018.
A third-degree assault charge is a class C felony that involves physically interfering with a law enforcement officer, health care provider or first responder in the course of their official duties.
The assault is alleged to have occurred at Curtice’s Old Naches Highway home on the evening of March 10, Brusic said. He declined to give further details of what sparked the incident or how Curtice is alleged to have assaulted a deputy.
A sheriff’s call log posted on the sheriff’s website shows a call around 8:30 p.m. that night to the area of Curtice’s home for a domestic incident.
Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort confirmed that there was an incident involving Curtice and a deputy and a charging recommendation was sent to Brusic. On orders from Sheriff Bob Udell, he declined to provide further details, referring questions to Brusic’s office.
While third-degree assault carries maximum sentence of five years in prison, someone with Curtice’s lack of prior felony convictions would have a sentencing range of one to three months under state sentencing guidelines.
It would also carry restrictions on owning a firearm or voting, and the state Constitution bars convicted felons from serving in office unless the charge has been vacated.
While many similar assaults on police officers typically result in the suspect being booked into jail the same day, Curtice’s case is two weeks old.
Brusic said he’s not treating Curtice differently than any other suspect in terms of deciding whether to file charges, he acknowledged that his status as coroner is a factor that cannot be ignored.
“Because he is an elected official, we are looking at it as reasonably quick as possible,” Brusic said. “A decision has to be made.”
When Brusic’s predecessor, Jim Hagarty, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, the case was referred to Kittitas County, where it was heard in the Lower Kittitas District Court and handled by a Kittitas County prosecutor to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Hagarty pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving.
Brusic said he can handle making the charging decision without having a conflict of interest.
“Under these set of facts, I can make this decision, and make it ethically,” Brusic said.
