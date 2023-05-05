Yakima County officials are working on a local drug possession law in the event state lawmakers fail to hammer one out during a special session later this month.
Earlier this week, Yakima County Commissioners proposed an ordinance that focuses on public drug use.
It makes the first offense of using drugs in public a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days in jail. A second offense would be a gross misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail.
Commissioners presented the proposed ordinance to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic during Monday’s work session, a day before Gov. Jay Inslee scheduled a special legislative session on the matter to begin May 16.
Brusic said the ordinance is early in its development.
“It’s a very rudimentary document that needs just a ton of work,” he said Tuesday. “It’s in the beginning stages.”
Local governments across the state are faced with devising their own drug possession laws if lawmakers can’t approve one in the special session.
The dilemma stems from a state Supreme Court ruling known as the Blake decision that struck down the state’s felony drug possession law, saying it was unconstitutional.
A stopgap law that classified simple drug possession a misdemeanor and directed offenders to substance abuse evaluations and treatment sunsets July 1.
During the regular session, House lawmakers were unable to agree on a law. Brusic is hopeful lawmakers will get it done in the special session.
A drug passion law is all lawmakers will have to focus on and they already know where they disagree, he said.
“They’ve already been down this path,” Brusic said.
But Yakima County is still working on a measure of its own in case a special session isn’t successful.
Commissioners and Brusic will hold weekly meetings discussing a local law.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney said the proposed local law is to establish strong enough consequences for offenders in hopes that they will seek treatment.
This is a tool to hopefully actually get them to no longer use the drugs,” she said during Monday’s work session. “That’s the goal.”
Brusic said there are problems with a law focusing on public use. It’s unusual to catch someone using drugs in public.
He also said a 90-day stay in jail on the first offense won’t work.
“That’s not realistic,” he said. “First of all it’s a misdemeanor. We also have the county jail and we’re not in the position to fill up the county jail on misdemeanors. Plus there’s case law on mandatory minimum sentences.”
Brusic hopes lawmakers will come out of the special session with a law classifying simple drug possession a gross misdemeanor.
“Misdemeanor, it’s really a nonstarter for us prosecutors,” he said. “Having the first two offenses referred to a drug assessment … it doesn’t translate. They’re not going to comply because the total (punishment) of a misdemeanor is up to 90 days in jail.”
Punishment needs to be severe enough to persuade them to seek and follow through with drug treatment, he said.
And a misdemeanor is really nothing that’s going to compel their compliance,” Brusic said.
Drug possession laws need to align with the severity of Yakima County’s drug problem, Brusic said.
“As I routinely said for years, drugs are the No. 1 driver of crime in Yakima County – absolutely no question about that.”
