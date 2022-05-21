They have already presided over trials and numerous hearings, but Yakima County Superior Court’s two newest judges were formally welcomed to the court Friday.
Judges Elisabeth Tutsch and Jeff Swan were helped into their black judge’s robes by family as their fellow judges, friends and many of Yakima County’s lawyers looked on during their investiture ceremony at the county courthouse.
The event, a tradition in the courts, was unusual in that both judges served at least a year before being ceremonially sworn into the bench. Tutsch was appointed in April 2020 to fill the vacancy created by Judge Michael McCarthy’s death, while Swan defeated Judge Douglas Federspiel in the November 2020 election. Tutsch was elected in 2020, defeating Bronson Faul.
Both judges were officially sworn in shortly after their appointment or election.
While COVID-19 delayed the ceremony, it did not detract from the chance to both celebrate the judges joining the bench as well as the importance of the independent judicial branch in American government, Presiding Judge Richard Bartheld said.
“(Judges) are different (than other elected officials). They must arrive at their decisions free of political agenda, respecting the will proposed by precedent, statutes and the Constitution,” Bartheld said. “They must follow the law. Judges Tutsch and Swan have already demonstrated their willingness (to do that), and they will continue to do so in service to our community.”
Court of Appeals Judge Rebecca Pennell, who presented Tutsch before the court, said Tutsch’s experience working with the Northwest Justice Project and Columbia Legal Services prepared her to take on the role of a judge.
“Judge Tutsch’s experience working with disadvantaged litigants taught her the importance of listening and that all people in court should be treated with dignity and respect,” Pennell said.
Tutsch’s career, Pennell said, is defined by community service, as she was Yakima County Bar Association president and a board member of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services, La Casa Hogar and Rod’s House. Pennell quipped that Tutsch was someone who could “read to your kids at school, help you build a new playground and get up at the crack of dawn to set mile markers for your local marathon.”
Tutsch told those present that she went into the law and the court because she believes in law and the judicial process.
“Here is where we make democracy real. When people come to court, we demonstrate how everyone is equal under the law. We demonstrate it in the way we treat people, how we weigh the evidence and apply the law equally to everyone,” Tutsch said. “My goal, and the whole reason I have for doing this, is justice.”
Tutsch said it was important for her to help open doors of opportunity to others as other people had opened the doors for her.
Aaron Case, one of Swan’s colleagues from the Department of Assigned Counsel, presented Swan to the court noting that he had “given himself to the community” through his work with the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity and doing mock trials with West Valley High School students and homeschoolers.
“He’s embraced this community and as he moves forward, I know he is filled with the responsibility of representing our community, finding justice, making sure people are heard and doing the right thing,” Case said.
Swan said he learned much about judicial temperament from many of the judges he appeared before in his 25 years as a public defender in Yakima County, ensuring those who come to court are both heard and treated with respect.
At a time when people question the future of America’s government, Swan said if people are vigilant in preserving liberty, justice and the rule of law, “there is great hope for our future.”
A few days after he was elected, Swan received a shoe box with a letter and gavel from retired Superior Court Judge Michael Schwab, who reminded him of the responsibilities a judge has over people’s lives and advised him, in the words of the Book of Micah in the Old Testament, to “do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God.”
Schwab also told Swan to change out the nameplate on the gavel’s stand and make it his own.
“I do commit to the values extolled in this letter, but I do not commit to changing (the name of the gavel stand),” Swan said. “It will remain Michael Schwab’s gavel for as long as I keep it, and I thank you for that.”
