Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.5 million settlement filed by the family of a boy who was seriously injured after being stuck by a sheriff deputy’s patrol car in 2018.
Deputy Nate Boyer was pursuing suspects in a home invasion in Harrah on July 7, 2018, when he inadvertently struck a 13-year-old boy who was hiding in weeds near the scene.
The boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic later cleared Boyer of any wrongdoing in the incident, saying he wasn’t using his patrol car as a weapon.
The county has already met a $500,000 deductible with its insurance company, and the insurer will pay for the settlement as a result, according to a county resolution.
The settlement was in response to a lawsuit injury lawyer Blaine Tamaki filed on behalf of the family in Benton County Superior Court.
