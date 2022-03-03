A deputy Yakima County prosecuting attorney who had been assigned to handle sex cases has been charged with sexual assault.
Alvin Lee Guzman Jr., 44, was placed on unpaid administrative leave Feb. 22, following the filing of six criminal charges against him in Kittitas County Superior Court, Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said.
Brusic said Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel has been named as special prosecutor in the case to avoid conflicts of interest with Yakima County.
Brusic said Guzman, who had been working in the Special Assault Unit in the prosecutor’s office, was moved to the general felony division after Brusic learned that YPD was investigating allegations against Guzman.
Guzman’s attorney, Ulvar Klein, declined to comment. Guzman is scheduled for arraignment March 7 in Kittitas County Superior Court.
Court records show Guzman has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties and four counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.
A woman obtained a domestic violence protection order against Guzman in 2021, according to court documents. The order was reissued in January, court records indicate.
Brusic said Guzman had spent a total of 10 years between two stints in the prosecutor’s office, with a period as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office between them. Guzman rejoined his office in May 2020, Brusic said. He prosecuted several high-profile homicide cases for the prosecutor’s office.
Records from Brusic’s office show Guzman was transferred out of the special assault unit Aug. 9, 2021. After he was transferred, a misconduct complaint was filed against Guzman on Oct. 15, 2021, when two employees said Guzman hugged them or stroked their arms or backs.
In a memo Brusic wrote at the time, Guzman, when confronted, apologized and said he missed his co-workers after working remotely for so long due to the pandemic.
