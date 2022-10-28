A 43-year-old man who escaped arrest by jumping into the Yakima River nearly three weeks ago was arrested Thursday morning in a similar incident, authorities said.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Michael Walker along the Yakima River near Granger early Thursday morning after a search that began about 10:45 p.m. the night before, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies were called to the Granger area to help find Walker, who fled Granger police after he was stopped in a stolen truck pulling a stolen trailer containing a stolen John Deer tractor, the release said.
Walker jumped into the river and exited several times in effort to avoid arrest. Deputies used a camera to spot Walker, who exited the river near Emerald Road. Steep terrain caused Walker to repeatedly fall back into the water, the release said.
Deputies reached Walker by boat, and at daybreak convinced him to surrender after an hour of negotiating, the release said.
It was the second incident in which Walker jumped into the river to avoid capture, the Sheriff's Office said in the release.
On Oct. 7, he is accused of jumping into the river near Safe Haven Road to escape deputies responding to an east Selah burglary, the release said.
Walker is being held at the Yakima County jail on several possible charges, including escape, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.
