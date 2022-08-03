One of the basic rights guaranteed to Americans is a “speedy and public trial” if accused of a crime.
However, circumstances can slow down the judicial process, such as obtaining evidence, interviewing witnesses before trial, or court being recessed for months due to a global pandemic.
In recent weeks, the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Yakima County Superior Court have launched an effort to work through a backlog of court cases and get some of the oldest ones in the system resolved, either through trial or plea deals.
Among the cases that have been resolved through this was a 2017 gang killing in Yakima.
“We lit a fire under the system,” said Presiding Judge Richard Bartheld.
And one of Yakima’s more prominent defense attorneys said the system helps get people’s cases resolved so they can move on with their lives.
“I’m as interested as the courts and the prosecution in making this system work,” said Rick Smith.
Under state court rules, the clock for going to trial starts counting down at a defendant’s arraignment, a proceeding where the charge is read and the defendant enters a plea. For someone who’s being held in jail, the case must go to court within two months, while attorneys have up to three months when trying someone who is out on bail or personal recognizance.
But that is an ideal, and often trial dates will be reset to give prosecutors and defense attorneys time to prepare for trial, await lab results on evidence or conduct witness interviews. The law allows for “necessary” delays to ensure a fair trial.
Even before the pandemic, it was common to see more complex cases take a year or more to reach resolution through trial or a plea agreement. But at times, there were also unacceptable delays.
In 2012, an investigation headed by then-federal Magistrate Judge James Hutton found unnecessary backlogs in Yakima County’s’ court cases, with some defendants waiting as long as two years to have their day in court as prosecutors tried to push too many cases to trial instead of trying to settle them through plea agreements.
Yakima County prosecutors routinely handle 2,000 felony cases a year and Bartheld said there are about 30 to 35 trials anually, with many cases being resolved in plea agreements.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said that before 2020, one of the judges asked for a list of trials that were more than a year old.
Bartheld said that one problem was the fact that judges didn’t know what the reasons were for a case not moving forward in a timely manner.
Then the COVID pandemic hit. Part of the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus was to put trials and most hearings on hold to avoid spreading the respiratory illness.
During that time, speedy-trial rules were put on hold.
Trials resumed six months later, but under strict social-distancing guidelines. Jury selection was done in the Yakima Valley SunDome while jurors were seated in the public gallery instead of the jury box for the trials, with a second courtroom turned into an oversized jury room, measures that slowed cases.
It also caused issues with attorneys interviewing witnesses and clients, as many in-person meetings were not possible under the restrictions, Brusic said.
While the COVID restrictions, which have since been lifted, slowed the court system, prosecutors weren’t letting up on filing new cases.
“My position was, we were going to keep aggressively charging cases out and putting them in the queue,” Brusic said. “We were still getting crimes from law enforcement, and they weren’t getting processed.”
As a result, Brusic said there were cases that had been languishing for two or more years, with some people sitting in jail awaiting trial.
For instance, Luiz Alfredo Barrera was held in the Yakima County jail for five years awaiting trial on a murder charge in the death of 14-year-old Kabin Smith in a gang shooting, Brusic said.
At a recent “triage hearing,” where cases are reviewed for whether they are ready to go to trial, there were 111 cases on the docket.
Brusic and Smith agreed that needless delays hurt the quest for justice, although they disagreed on which side suffers more when a trial doesn’t move forward.
“The delaying of a case being adjudicated hurts the state more than the defendant. We have the burden of proof,” Brusic said. Among the issues prosecutors face with delays is witnesses’ memories fading or witnesses becoming unavailable due to moving or death.
But Smith said when someone is charged with a crime, their life goes into a form of limbo, even if they’re not sitting in a jail cell.
“You may have a client who is incarcerated or not incarcerated, and the potential for incarceration weighs heavily on them,” Smith said.
The solution was to have someone in the courts identifying cases that have been sitting for a year or more, and then have attorneys prioritize which ones can move ahead with a realistic trial date.
Angela Noel, who works in the court administration, was given the job of identifying cases that were getting old and needed to be resolved. She was joined by Jamie Pessemier, the felony office coordinator in the prosecutor’s office, to coordinate the effort on the prosecution side.
Along with contacting lawyers about their old cases and finding out which ones can move forward, Noel and Pessemier, who sit in court during triage hearings, track the cases and provide the court with a list of those with the highest priority for moving forward. Those are typically cases that have been in the system for more than a year and a defendant has been in custody.
“By the time the judge gets in (to court for the hearings), they have massaged the people into the queue, and they have done a tremendous job at encouraging the lawyers,” said Judge David Elofson, who also handles triage hearings.
Elofson said previously the judges would ask attorneys how much time they had before the speedy trial deadline expired. Now, armed with the added information, they ask how close they are to being ready for trial.
Brusic said Noel and Pessemier ensure that attorneys are setting a realistic date for a trial, even if it’s six months in the future. And the attorneys are expected to explain their request in open court rather than just present the judge with an agreement to delay the case they worked out before.
“It puts pressure on the system to either go to trial or resolve the case,” Brusic said. “If its’ not going to go to trial, then they have to make a deal.”
While some victims’ families decry deals as not giving them the full measure of justice they seek, Brusic said quick resolutions provide greater public safety.
Elofson and Smith said defense attorneys are involved in the process as well. Elofson said attorneys will ask Noel and Pessemier where their clients’ cases are in the queue and what they need to focus on.
Brusic credited the system with resolving Barrera’s case. Barrera entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and drive-by shooting in Smith’s death, as well as to assaulting a jail inmate in an unrelated 2020 case and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
While Bartheld said the system’s “a work in progress,” he and the others believe it is making a difference as several cases a week move toward realistic resolution deadlines.
Smith agreed.
“I guess if one case goes out each week, those efforts are producing results,” Smith said. “They’re trying to make things happen.”
