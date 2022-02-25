The shooting death of a 71-year-old Yakima man earlier this month has officially been ruled a homicide.
An autopsy conducted by the King County Medical Examiner determined that Gerald Steven Moore died from multiple gunshots to the torso, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. The autopsy also declared Moore’s death a homicide, Curtice said.
Moore was fatally shot outside his home in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street at 7:42 p.m. Feb. 16. Neighbors hearing gunshots came out and found Moore lying in the driveway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives determined that a dark-colored sedan had pulled into the driveway at Moore’s home. He came out and approached the car, and was shot by someone in the car, police said.
YPD officers located the car they believed was at the scene, an Audi A4, near North 16th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard early Tuesday morning. The car crashed into a light pole at North 20th Avenue and River Road after a short pursuit, and the car’s driver and passenger were found hiding in a Lake Aspen apartment, according to a YPD news release.
Police are working on determining who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said earlier.
Moore’s death was the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the fifth in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.