Authorities have identified two men killed in Lower Valley shootings last week.
Isaiah Tillequots, 20, of Wapato was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso at the Adams View housing project at Lateral A and Fort roads, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
A second person, George Julian Elwell Jr., 58, of White Swan was fatally shot in the head in White Swan, Curtice said.
Both deaths are deemed homicides, bringing Yakima County’s total number to 19.
The shootings occurred sometime late Thursday or early Friday.
Both men are Native American citizens and the cases are being investigated by the FBI because they were killed on the Yakama Nation reservation.
The FBI did not respond to comment on the investigation by press time.
