Yakima County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.8 million contract with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments to operate a regional crime lab.
The funds come from about $49 million the county received in its first round of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Conference of Government provides planning and other technical assistance as well as some administrative services to municipalities across the county. The agency has been tapped to provide objective overview of the regional lab that will serve law enforcement agencies across the valley.
Commissioners approved using ARPA funds for the lab this past summer.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, who spearheaded the project, has been named chair of the lab’s operations board, which oversees its daily operations, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
“Today is not only a big day for the safety of all Yakima County residents, it is a huge day for true regional collaboration of the many law enforcement agencies that are responsible for public safety all across our valley. The modern evidence equipment to be implemented is tip-of the-spear crime-fighting technology, but the agencies sharing criminal analysts and up-to-date information will be the game-changing strategy that brings crime in our communities to acceptable levels,” Udell said in the release.
Other board members are police chiefs from participating law enforcement agencies. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary was named vice-chair.
Of the $2.8 million for the project, $1.2 million will be spent on technology, including rapid DNA tasting, specialized firearms examination equipment and programs used to access criminal cell phone and computer data as well as crime mapping software, the release said.
The remaining $1.6 million will be used to staffing and training over the next four years. Several crime analysts will be hired and work with participating agencies on a daily basis. The lab is expected to speed up investigation by providing a faster turnaround on DNA testing, ballistics reports and other technical evidence.
There’s long been a huge backlog of cases at the state crime lab, and it often takes month or longer to get results.
