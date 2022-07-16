Yakima County Commissioners approved Sheriff Bob Udell’s request for almost $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish a regional crime lab.
Commissioners Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde voted Friday to approve Udell’s application for $2.8 million of the county’s $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to establish the center, a release from Udell’s office said.
Commissioner Amanda McKinney cast the only dissenting vote. She said Saturday that she wanted to review all 152 applications for ARPA funds before approving the crime center request.
"I'm supportive of the crime lab, but I felt it had not been properly reviewed," McKinney said. "I support it, but not right now."
McKinney said the commission was originally planning to announce all the recipients in September. She said it is likely the crime lab would have received funding, even full funding, after all the results had been reviewed.
The next step will be to establish a contract between the county and the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, which will oversee the center, on how the money will be spent, as well as appoint the executive board, which would include Udell and Valley police chiefs.
According to Vicki Baker, YVCOG regional program manager, all county jurisdictions except the city of Yakima support the plan.
The funds would be used to establish the Yakima Regional Crime Intelligence Center, which would be run by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, an agency that provides technical assistance, planning and other services to local governments.
The money will be used to purchase equipment to perform rapid DNA tests and compare spent shell casings and bullets through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, also known as NIBIN. The funding would also cover the costs of software for crime mapping and pulling data off computers and cellphones.
It will also go to help cover salaries for its staff. Udell, contacted Friday, said he is anticipating $2 million in matching funds from Valley cities, and that an assessment is in the works to provide ongoing funding.
Currently, crime scene evidence is sent to the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab for analysis, a process that can take months due to heavy caseloads.
The regional center will allow tests to be completed quickly, which, Udell said, means authorities can more quickly solve cases and arrest suspects.
Selah police Chief Dan Christman said the center would also benefit some of the Valley’s smaller communities that don’t have the crime problems found in Yakima.
Christman said data gathered by crime analysts at the center can help smaller departments with the crimes that happen there, and with the help of crime analysts anticipate where future crimes could happen based on past experience.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said having the center in Yakima County will help his office as well, as prosecutors will be able to more quickly establish probable cause for a crime, as well as get the evidence needed to build a solid case in a more timely manner.
“This money allows us to move forward to attack crime at the closest points where it is occurring,” Brusic said. “This allows us to potentially obtain evidence at the beginning of the case rather than at the back end.”
This story has been updated with comments from County Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
