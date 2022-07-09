One of the more effective tools a prosecutor has in trying a drunken driving case is the breathalyzer.
The machine can, based on a couple samples of a suspected impaired driver’s breath, determine if someone is legally intoxicated.
“In every jury trial done (in a) DUI case, everyone wants to know what’s the number,” said Paul Webber, a former prosecutor who is now a defense attorney in Yakima County. “When you get data from the machine that it is above 0.08 (the state’s definition of intoxication), it is gold.”
But Webber is now among defense attorneys around the state challenging that gold standard. He’s moved to have a breathalyzer result thrown out on one case because the machines do not operate as required by state law, according to a Kitsap County District Court ruling.
It’s a situation that Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic is watching carefully, especially if it could result in retroactive dismissals of past DUI convictions.
“It’s unknown at this point,” Brusic said.
Brusic and Yakima City Senior Assistant Attorney Cynthia Martinez said a breathalyzer test result, while powerful, is not the only evidence prosecutors can use to convict a drunken driver.
The breathalyzers in question are not the portable units that police use during roadside stops. Those results are not admissible in court but can be used by police to determine if it’s likely someone is intoxicated.
Police use a machine manufactured by Texas-based Dräger to obtain a breath-based blood-alcohol content level that is accepted by the court. Drivers give “implied consent” when receiving a driver’s license to submit to that test or face losing their licenses for a year.
After waiting 15 minutes, a suspected drunken driver blows two large breaths into the machine, which then analyzes the samples and determines if the individual samples come within 10% of their average.
Under Washington’s administrative code, the calculations have to be rounded to four decimal places, and the Washington State Patrol has certified that the Dräger machines complied with that, Webber said.
But the Dräger machines truncated the average, meaning it cut it off at the required decimal place rather than either rounding the number up or down.
This past month, Kitsap County District Court threw out breath tests in almost 400 pending DUI cases after a defense attorney challenged the tests on truncating versus rounding grounds.
While the ruling by all four district court judges is only binding in Kitsap County, it has led to defense attorneys to question breath tests around the state. Webber has filed a motion to disqualify the results in a Yakima County case, and anticipates other defense lawyers will do likewise.
While truncating could benefit a defendant by nudging a borderline reading below the legal definition of intoxication, Webber said the machines are not operating as required by law, which can call the machine’s reliability into question.
Brusic said he and other prosecutors from around the state were discussing the issue at a recent conference.
“The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab knew this was coming down the pike, and the usage of this methodology was being utilized in this way,” Brusic said.
While the Kitsap County ruling only addresses pending cases, Brusic said it could possibly lead to people coming back with requests to dismiss prior DUI convictions because of the testing issues, just as the state Supreme Court’s decision throwing out a drug possession law led to countless conviction reversals.
Brusic said there are a few ways to solve the problem: Rewrite the state code to allow for truncating, or issue an emergency order that allows the tests to proceed.
“It’s not going to go away on its own,” Brusic said.
When an earlier breathalyzer technology was challenged, Brusic said cases were held in abeyance until the state Supreme Court could rule in the matter, a move Brusic said does little to help public safety as the cases remain unresolved.
Martinez said she has not heard the breathalyzer issue raised in Yakima Municipal. She said breathalyzers have been challenged in the past, and while it is a piece of evidence, it is not essential for a conviction.
“It’s just one piece of the puzzle,” Martinez said.
She, Brusic and Webber said prosecutors can make a DUI case based on the officer’s observation of a driver’s erratic driving, whether the officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and how the driver performed in field sobriety tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.