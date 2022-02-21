Ernesto Gonzalez has been a contractor in Yakima for almost 24 years, and he never had to deal with someone impersonating him — until last year.
That’s when two people called him, each demanding to know why his company wasn’t doing the work they paid him to do.
It turns out that they were victims of an unregistered contractor — and so was Gonzalez, whose company name and business license numbers were used by the man, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries.
“The only thing he didn’t do was give out the real address of the business,” Gonzalez said.
L&I officials said Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez has been cited for using other contractors’ names and identification numbers for jobs he either never completed or even started.
Ernesto Gonzalez said he had contacted authorities last year about the allegations that Antonio Gonzalez was impersonating his business, but those warning were ignored.
“The prosecuting attorney said we didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute him,” Ernesto Gonzalez said.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office is working on the case, but he needs to ensure that he has as much evidence as possible when he files charges.
L&I officials said that Antonio Gonzalez had 30 civil infractions from July 2021 through January for a variety of offenses, including doing or offering work without registering, falsely using another contractor’s registration, and plumbing and electrical violations. People from Tri-Cities, Yakima, Seattle, Everett and Olympia have filed complaints, according to L&I.
Fines for the infractions total more than $110,000, an L&I news release reported.
Almost all the victims found Antonio Gonzalez through Craigslist, according to the release. In many cases, he would give customers the state registration number of a legitimate contractor and either use that contractor’s company name or one like it, the release said.
He required customers to put down a 50% deposit on the work done, with the check made out to him personally, L&I said, with customers paying anywhere from $200 to $23,000.
In one case, a Yakima couple paid $18,000 to have a barn built, and Antonio Gonzalez never started the work, even though the check was cashed, the release said.
The disgruntled customers would then use the registration number to find the business and complain to the owners, with some threatening lawsuits.
Ernesto Gonzalez said he received two calls from people who claimed they had paid his company, Gonzalez and Sons Carpentry, for work that hadn’t been done, and asking about his relationship with “Tony Gonzalez.”
“He got aggressive, and I got defensive,” Ernesto Gonzalez said. “He said he paid the guy $14,000, and I asked if (he) put the name of the business on the check, and he said no, he put (Antonio Gonzalez’s) name.
“I said, ‘That was your mistake.’”
He had an almost-identical conversation with another person who said he lost $18,000.
Ernesto Gonzalez said he gathered additional information and was ready to have detectives come and arrest Antonio Gonzalez when he met with him, but he said Brusic’s office pulled the plug on the operation, citing a lack of evidence.
Ernesto Gonzalez said this has not helped the reputation of his business, with people dragging his and his company’s name “through the mud.” And he criticized Brusic for not doing enough to deal with it sooner.
Brusic said that when his office received the reports in December, he did not believe that the evidence was strong enough to justify filing charges and prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“We’re working with L&I to maximize the information we can receive to shed light beyond a reasonable doubt if we file charges,” Brusic said.
He said his office is taking the matter seriously, but that he is professionally and ethically bound to ensure that the case is as strong as possible, and that his office has considered all evidence.
“People must be patient with that process,” Brusic said. “I understand (Antonio Gonzalez) is continually and perpetually preying on people. We have alleged multiple victims in multiple jurisdictions. It is something we are taking seriously.”
He said allegations alone are not sufficient evidence to justify a criminal charge.
Brusic said as a young prosecutor he was counseled by then-Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Sullivan that charging decisions had to be made carefully, as such actions can easily affect people’s lives.
