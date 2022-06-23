Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man with five counts of possessing child pornography.
Aaron Scott Gimlin, who is listed as a transient, was also charged in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday with a single count of dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Gimlin was arrested June 15, following a months-long investigation that started with a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that someone in the Yakima area had 33 files depicting children, including infants, being sexually exploited in a Dropbox account that was publicly shared, according to court documents.
Yakima police traced the internet addresses that logged into the account to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and a cell phone, which allowed police to identify Gimlin, according to court documents.
An employee at the mission told detectives that since Gimlin had been a resident at the mission, he would have had access to the wireless network there until the password was reset, court documents said.
Police found Gimlin June 15, when he called 911 for medical assistance. Detectives searched Gimlin's phone and found photos of a nude girl and chats in which Gimlin was asking to have sex with the 13-year-old girl who sent the picture, according to court documents.
Gimlin was taken into custody, but did not make his preliminary appearance until Tuesday due to illness, according to court records. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
He is expected to be arraigned June 30, at which time the court will also review his bail.
