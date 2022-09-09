TOPPENISH — Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders reinforced the need for more public safety resources at a panel discussion and news conference Thursday at the tribe’s headquarters in Toppenish.
Yakama Nation Secretary Gerald Lewis, Law and Order Chair Jeremy Takala, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell and Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde said local departments lack the number of officers needed to patrol the vast areas of the county and reservation.
Officials also sought support for a regional crime lab to address a backlog at the state crime lab that delayed a Yakama citizen's burial.
The governments made a joint request for additional law enforcement funding in a letter to U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse earlier this week, and Takala said a response is needed and anticipated.
“Any funding is greatly needed that we can get,” he said.
The Yakama community, the county and surrounding areas are facing crises of missing and murdered Indigenous people, drug addiction, property theft and rising violence, Lewis said, calling on the federal government to provide support.
“We have stepped up to defend our members, as well as other people who reside within our reservation. But we need funding for more law enforcement resources,” Lewis said. “This is a federal responsibility, and we need the United States to live up to that responsibility today.”
More officers
Law enforcement officials said a key part of their request stems from not having enough officers to patrol the vast areas of the county and Yakama Reservation, which overlap and span about 2.75 million acres and 1.4 million acres, respectively.
The Yakama Nation has 20 police officers. With a day shift and night shift of 12 hours each, there are about three officers on duty per shift, Yakama Nation Public Safety Commissioner James Shike said.
Udell said the Sheriff’s Office usually has about six to eight deputies assigned each shift to cover the entire county.
“Very few, a lot of area,” he said.
This challenge translates to delays in responding or a lack of trust with community members.
“I know that on the county side, we have people that don't even call us for property crimes anymore because they feel nothing's going to happen,” Udell said.
Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department Lt. Jeff Chumley said additional funding would benefit recruitment efforts to hire more officers or help retain officers. A news release said the Yakama Nation has recently lost eight officers to other local departments.
“We’re battling with other departments,” Chumley said. “They have good retirement and good insurance, and that's something that would really help us if we could attain that.”
Shike said funding would also help with proactive patrolling or areas that need more attention, such as traffic safety and DUIs.
“Last year, we had 125 DUI arrests, we had (156) accidents and 11 of those were fatalities. Having that funding, we can reduce that,” he said.
It also could be used to supply needed equipment. Ballistic vests are custom-fit to officers, cost about $1,500 apiece and must be replaced every three years, Shike said. Keeping officers safe is a top priority, he said, so those items are kept up to date.
“My staff has all the items they need, but like I said, you’ve always got to update,” Shike said.
Crime lab
The governments also reinforced a request for a regional crime lab.
Udell presented the regional crime lab proposal to local agencies and the county commissioners earlier this year, and in July the commissioners awarded the project $2.8 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
At the conference Thursday, Takala read a portion of the letter that described a federal investigation into the death of a Yakama citizen and how a backlog at the state crime lab delayed the person’s burial.
The dead are to be buried within three days of their death, according to Yakama tradition and customs.
“The fact is that it shouldn't take that long for someone to get the remains returned to the family,” Takala said. “And if you can only imagine, you know, the pain that the family was enduring during that time.”
The letter also noted the county’s dismay over a Yakima County Superior Court judge dismissing a case against an accused rapist because of the backlog at the state crime lab delayed the investigation and violated the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
Takala said that is why leadership needs to advocate for changes and seek additional funding.
“That is the biggest thing that this area is in need of,” Takala said. “We can't wait too long for evidence or toxicology or (for a) crime lab to process the report.”
Udell said a regional crime lab could also be useful in addressing other areas of need, like solving property crimes.
Linde said public safety and property crimes are a key issue for farmers and others who live throughout the rural areas of the county and reservation.
“I hear it from farmers who live out far from our towns and the theft out there, the property theft, is unimaginable,” Linde said.
DNA collected from property crimes when officers or deputies do respond is not typically processed in the state lab because of the backlog, Udell said.
“If we have a regional crime lab that can process DNA taken from the scenes, we can start making property crime arrests,” Udell said.
Lewis said tribal police and county law enforcement have a great working relationship in the field, even with complex jurisdictional and legal challenges.
But the departments need additional help.
“On behalf of the Yakama Nation regarding our (missing and murdered Indigenous persons) and support, we seek federal funding to increase public safety for all of our Yakama Reservation residents and communities,” he said.
