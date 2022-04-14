Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon near Toppenish.
Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies went to the 700 block of Nation Street for a girl shot in the chest around 4 p.m., Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Deputies provided first aid before she was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Schilperoort said.
After learning that the girl and the suspects were Yakama Nation citizens, deputies turned the case over to Tribal police, Schilperoort said.
Calls and email to the FBI, which investigates serious crimes on the Yakama Reservation, and tribal police were not returned by press time.
