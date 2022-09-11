The Yakama Nation received a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for its sex offender registry and to assure sex offender registration remains current.
Yakama Nation Police Commissioner Jimmy Shike said the funds will greatly support the tribe’s sex offender registry program.
“We have had the program since around 2007,” Shike said. “This grant funds two sex offender registry officers, Lieutenant Micah Maldonado and Officer Gabe Ramos.”
The grant was awarded Sept. 6 and is pursuant to the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, according to a DOJ news release.
Funding through the act helps jurisdictions develop and enhance programs to ensure all states and federally recognized tribes maintain active sex offender registries. Sex offenders are required to report where they live, work or attend school.
“Sex offender registration and community notification are essential to improving the safety of our communities,” Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said in the release.
The funding helps the Nation closely monitor convicted sex offenders living on the Yakama Reservation, whether tribal or nontribal residents, Shike said.
“We also work closely with the Yakima Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Office on the sex offender programs. Our officers also provide community outreach programs,” he said.
The tribe provides sex offender information online at Yakama.nsopw.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.