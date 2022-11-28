A woman who was stabbed at her home on the Yakama Reservation more than a week ago has been released from the hospital, a family friend said.
The woman was attacked at her home in the 2000 block of Lateral B Road west of Wapato on Nov. 19. She suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
She was released from the hospital Sunday, a family friend said.
For safety reasons, the Yakima Herald-Republic is not identifying the family friend.
The victim is Yakama and the suspects are believed to be Native American, so the FBI has taken a lead on the investigation, a FBI spokesman said.
The FBI typically doesn’t comment on open cases. But the family friend on Monday provided more information.
The victim was home with her 6-year-old son when four men came to her door and forced their way inside, the family friend said.
The victim, who served in the Iraq War with the Army National Guard, fought them off, and suffered multiple defense wounds to her arm, the friend said.
“Wounds — they were all over her body,” the family friend said. “Defensive wound on her right arm, she was trying to get the knife away from him.”
One of the suspects stayed behind and argued with police, saying it was his house, the friend said.
That suspect was arrested and taken to the tribe’s jail, the family friend said.
The victim said she doesn’t know the suspects.
“She doesn’t know why they chose her house,” the family friend said. “She wants other people to be careful, to be aware.”
