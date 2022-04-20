More than a year after his killing, Jorge Alberto Villafan’s family continues to grieve for him.
“He will never be able to be replaced in the hearts of my daughters and in their feelings,” his wife, Maria Muniz, said at the Tuesday sentencing of the woman accused of shooting Villafan Nov. 4, 2020. “The only thing we ask God for is to help us get over this.”
Kenia Jacqueline Estrada-Rochin, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Villafan’s death at a hearing Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court and was sentenced to 17 years in jail. The sentence includes a two-year enhancement for deadly weapons.
In return for her plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge.
“This is a senseless way to die,” Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said during the hearing. “Someone who was gunned down in a field, and his life was extinguished at the age of 60.”
While he acknowledged that the sentence “that should not be reflective of the life of an individual,” Brusic said it was holding Estrada-Rochin accountable for the killing.
Brusic took over the case after the assigned prosecutor, Gary Hintze, was appointed as a judge on the Yakima County District Court bench.
Judge Kevin Naught called it an “extremely difficult” case, noting the pain to Villafan’s family.
“Traumatic does not begin to touch what this is to a family,” Naught said, adding that he hoped that the family’s prayers for comfort would be answered.
Villafan, a Sunnyside resident, called Muniz, his estranged wife, around 4:10 p.m. Nov. 4 and said he had been shot outside his workplace in the 900 block of Eagle Peak Road in Zillah, according to court documents. Muniz, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Zillah police found Villafan in a pickup truck with multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, and he died at the scene.
Evidence showed that he had been shot with two different firearms, court documents said.
Muniz told investigators that Villafan had been having an affair with Estrada-Rochin, who had run up a $4,000 cellphone bill in his name and took $900 from his bank account without permission, court documents said.
The pair had worked at the same ranch until she left in February 2020, and he left in June of that year, court documents said.
Muniz said Villafan was being threatened after Estrada-Rochin’s husband learned of the affair.
Estrada-Rochin initially told deputies that she was in Yakima that day, but after detectives found ammunition in her vehicle, she said someone else used the vehicle and later told her that they shot Villafan, before saying she drove someone to the field but didn’t kill Villafan.
But an informant told detectives that Estrada-Rochin had told her she shot Villafan and needed to get out of the country as soon as possible.
Estrada-Rochin, speaking through an interpreter, said she was taking responsibility for what happened.
“It is the biggest mistake I made in my life and only God knows the things that I have been through,” she told the court. “I am not saying that as an excuse.”
Estrada-Rochin’s attorney had tried to have the case thrown out earlier because he said prosecutors were not turning over evidence as required by law.
“The court needs to be aware that we have not even completed all the discovery in this case,” Jeffrey B. West told Naught. “There were going to be significant issues coming up. The sheriff’s office lost the interview with the prime witness or recorded over it.”
In a memo to the court, Brusic said that investigators had issues trying to download information from Estrada-Rochin’s phone, and that there was no deadline for providing discovery.
West said that Estrada-Rochin quickly accepted the plea deal and was taking responsibility for what happened.
But in her statement in the guilty plea, she insisted that she drove another person to and from the scene to confront Villafan.
Muniz, wiping tears from her eyes as she spoke through an interpreter, said that Estrada-Rochin at least has the option of seeing her children and hugging them, if that’s what they want, an opportunity that Estrada-Rochin has denied Villafan’s children forever.
Ana Arreola, Villafan’s niece, asked Naught to give her as long a sentence as possible, noting the pain and suffering that her aunt and cousins have gone through.
“It is one of the hardest things,” Arreola said. “I hope God can forgive her.”
She said that a baby born in the family was named for Villafan, and that has helped bring some peace to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.