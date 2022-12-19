Yakima police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a woman Monday morning.
A 2003 Subaru Impreza heading west in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue when it went off the road and crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m., according to a YPD news release.
Police found two women in the car who were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where one was being evaluated and the other, 33-year-old Alicia Ashby, died at the hospital, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The driver, who police said fled the scene, was arrested on East Lincoln Avenue near First Street, about two blocks from the crash, police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
Inzunza said YPD’s traffic investigators believe the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
He has been booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run causing injury and vehicular homicide.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal defendants until charges have been filed.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call YPD Traffic Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
