A 19-year-old woman was critically injured when her vehicle was hit by another car in West Valley early Monday morning.
The woman was in the process of turning north on to South 72nd Avenue from Zier Road when a 27-year-old man’s vehicle entered the intersection and hit her car, according to a Yakima police news release.
The woman was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza.
The other driver had minor injuries, the release said.
Yakima police are investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jim Yates at 509-575-6246 or jim.yates@yakimawa.gov.
