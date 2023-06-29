Yakima County prosecutors charged a Sunnyside woman with helping her boyfriend evade police after he reportedly shot a rival gang member.
Ann Marie Melendrez, 25, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and obstructing police in connection with the June 22 killing of Antonio Sanchez Carrazco.
Her boyfriend, Julian Jay Castillo, 22, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.
Castillo was outside an apartment in the 1400 block of South Sixth Street cutting hair for a couple teenagers when Carrazco approached and asked about their gang affiliation.
Castillo, who is listed in court documents as a documented Norteño gang member, denied being a gang member, witnesses told police, and Carrazco, a documented Sureño gang member, kept walking without saying anything else, the affidavit said.
Castillo then pulled what witnesses said was a gun from his waistband, went behind Carrazco and shot him multiple times, the affidavit said. Castillo then went to Melendrez’s home and she gave him her vehicle, police affidavits said.
Carrazco died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death was the 17th homicide this year in the county and the second in Sunnyside.
Melendrez refused to give police Castillo’s name and would not cooperate even after she was told that Castillo was a homicide suspect, the affidavit said.
Court records show that Melendrez is also a documented Norteño gang member. She has prior criminal convictions for criminal impersonation, second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Skagit County, and a bench warrant has been issued for her out of Whatcom County Superior Court after she failed to appear for a hearing on a second-degree malicious mischief charge.
She was released from the Yakima County jail after posting $50,000 bail.
Castillo entered an Alford plea in June 2022 to second-degree assault in connection with a 2020 drive-by shooting and was sentenced to 21 months in prison, with credit given for the time he was in jail awaiting trial.
Anyone with information on the Sunnyside homicide case is asked to contact Sunyside police at 509-836-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
