A 24-year-old woman is accused of strangling a Yakima man to death early Sunday morning.
The woman is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Monday afternoon.
Police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North Ninth Street at 1:25 a.m. Sunday regarding an assault, and found an unresponsive man, according to a police news release. Officers and paramedics were not able to revive the man.
An autopsy determined that Hector Felix, 26, died of strangulation, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said. His death has been deemed a homicide, the sixth in the city this year, and the 11th in the county.
Three women called 911 and said there was a fight in the apartment, the release said. Officers contacted the women, who had left the apartment, and arrested one of them on suspicion of second-degree murder and second-degree assault, the release said.
The others were released.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
