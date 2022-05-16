A 33-year-old woman accused of violating a protection order and stabbing her father in Sunnyside faces a possible first-degree assault charge.
The woman made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
She’s accused of going to her parents’ home, following her father into the garage and stabbing him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She attempted to stab him in the chest but he raised his hands to defend himself and suffered cuts to his arms that required stitches, the affidavit said.
The victim wrestled with his daughter over the knife and she ran screaming for help after he took it, the affidavit said.
The affidavit didn’t say what day or where in the city the incident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.