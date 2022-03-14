A 31-year-old woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the face and arm while traveling in a car near Selah faces a possible first-degree assault charge.
She made a preliminary appearance Monday, March 14, 2022, in Yakima County Superior Court.
The woman was a passenger in her boyfriend’s car Saturday when she began stabbing him while they were traveling in the 1500 block of North Wenas Road outside Selah, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy’s probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit didn't provide a time the incident occurred.
The man said he managed to take the knife from her and tossed it as far as he could and she fled his vehicle, the affidavit said. He drove farther down the road, where he found someone to call for help, the affidavit said.
He was taken to a local hospital. The woman went to a nearby residence and was arrested after the family reported her presence, the affidavit said.
The woman told deputies the man accused her of being with another man and began slapping and hitting her, so she began stabbing him, the affidavit said.
The deputy reported not seeing any marking on the woman indicating she had been struck, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.