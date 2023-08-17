There is no doubt that Jonathan Edgar Navarro fatally shot an innocent man outside Valley Mall in August 2021.
But in their opening statements at Navarro’s trial Wednesday, a prosecutor and one of Navarro’s defense attorneys differed on whether the killing of Jose De La Cruz constitutes murder.
”It was not who he intended to kill. It was an accident,” defense attorney Denis Hanson told jurors. He said evidence will show that Navarro was using his licensed handgun to protect himself and his companions from someone who was trying to attack them.
But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen told jurors that the evidence will refute the self-defense argument and that they will have to decide if Navarro fired to intentionally kill someone or whether he acted with a disregard for human life.
“You will hear testimony that the defendant was the main aggressor,” Chen said. “You will hear testimony that there were 14 shell casings in that area, and one of those shell casings was from a bullet that killed Jose.”
Navarro, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in 23-year-old De La Cruz’s death, with an alternate charge of second-degree murder, which would allow jurors to find that his death occurred in the commission of a second-degree assault.
Navarro is also facing four counts of second-degree assault, one for each family member in a car that was hit by gunfire in the Union Gap mall parking lot Aug. 22, 2021.
Witnesses testifying Wednesday recounted the series of events that led to Navarro firing a hail of bullets at a vehicle in the parking lot and killing De La Cruz.
De La Cruz’s family is suing Valley Mall’s owners, alleging that lax security at the mall and failing to address crime problems on the property contributed to the killing.
Inside the mall
Mall employees described how two groups of men in the mall were in a running confrontation that ranged from verbal taunts to displaying a weapon and one person hitting another in the head in a mall shop.
Hailey Rodriguez was working at the Bath and Body Works store when she heard an argument among a group of people outside the store, with one of the people pulling up his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.
Brenda Cerna, who worked as an assistant manager at Claire’s at the time, said a man was in the store wearing blue, accompanied by his wife and two children, when a teenager in a red shirt came in and hit him in the head with a peg used in a jewelry display in the store.
Blue and red clothing are associated with Sureño and Norteño gangs respectively, according to police gang detectives. Court documents identify Navarro as a documented Sureño gang member, but Cerna said she did not see the man who wore the blue shirt in court.
Police stressed that De La Cruz was not a gang member.
Rocio Aguilar, who was shopping at the mall that day, said she saw Navarro, whom she said was related to one of her classmates at Toppenish High School, at the mall before the shooting and saw him working the slide mechanism on a handgun, at which point she left the mall.
Shots fired
Carlos Lazcano-Garcia was with De La Cruz at the mall that afternoon to shop and get something to eat. The pair were H-2A farmworkers and were waiting outside Sears for their ride when they heard gunshots, Lazcano-Garcia told jurors through a court interpreter, and they took cover.
He asked De La Cruz if he had been hit, and he said yes, and Lazcano-Garcia rendered what aid he could.
“I called 911 and then I was talking to Jose so he wouldn’t fall asleep,” Lazcano-Garcia said. He said a bystander performed CPR on De La Cruz until police and paramedics arrived, but they were unable to revive him.
Christian Flores, who arrived at the mall moments before the shooting, said he heard gunshots coming from the Sears area and saw a group of four men run and get into a black BMW and drive off. He noticed that the men in the BMW were taking off blue-colored clothing as they left.
Brett Bonsen, who was also in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, saw someone standing behind a white Mercedes SUV and firing in the direction of the vehicle’s rear window and then run off.
Henry Noe Zuniga-Soriano, 22, of Zillah, who was accused of driving the getaway car that Navarro escaped in, entered an Alford plea in 2022 to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and was sentenced to nine months in jail.
The trial before Judge Sonia Rodriguez True began Monday and is scheduled for two weeks.
