Witness tells jury how murder suspect shot man to death in 2018 Gleed homicide trial

Randy Shea Gardner said another man living with him at his mother-in-law’s home killed and buried Julian Wabinga in a barn on the Gleed property.
But that man, Douglas Irwin, told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Thursday that Gardner killed Wabinga in front of him, and then forced him to help bury the body.
“(Gardner) pointed the gun at me and said not to tell anybody,” Irwin testified. “And he said he would do the same thing to me that he did to Julian, and my family.”
But Gardner’s attorney questioned why Irwin didn’t go to police sooner, especially after he said Gardner handed him the gun he just used and told him to give it to Gardner’s wife.
Gardner, 48, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Wabinga’s death. He’s also charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, felony harassment and witness intimidation.
Wabinga’s body was discovered June 5, 2018, when Gardner, who had just been released from jail after completing a time-served sentence on an unrelated charge, called Yakima County sheriff’s deputies to report the body in the barn.
Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Tucker, who responded to the call with Deputy Joel Panattoni, said Gardner told them that his then-wife and her boyfriend had Irwin kill Wabinga, 45, and bury him in the barn.
In the video taken by now-Lt. Robert Tucker that was shown in court, Gardner begins digging in the barn with a rake before switching to a shovel. The video stopped when Tucker said Gardner hit something in the ground.
Gardner told detectives in November 2017 that Wabinga’s body was in the barn, but a cadaver-dog search failed to find the remains, according to court documents.
Irwin said Gardner invited him to live in a motorhome on his mother-in-law’s property. Wabinga was also living in an RV at the Old Naches Highway property. The men were doing odd jobs, as well as using meth, he said.
Irwin said Gardner was using more of the drug than they were, and it was affecting Gardner’s marriage, with him accusing his then-wife of having an affair with Wabinga.
Then, one day in the summer of 2017, Gardner’s parents came by and gave him papers that showed his truck that he left at Wabinga’s home had been impounded, and he became upset with Wabinga, who started walking away from him.
That’s when Gardner shot Wabinga in the back of the leg, Irwin said, and then he walked over and fired two more shots at Wabinga’s head as he begged for his life.
After threatening Irwin and telling him to return the gun to Gardner’s wife, Irwin said Gardner made him help move Wabinga to the barn and start digging a hole to put the body in. As they dug the hole, Gardner continued to threaten Irwin, he testified, warning him that he and his family would be targets.
When he was done digging the hole, Irwin said he went back to his RV and smoked meth.
On cross examination, defense attorney Ken Therrien questioned why Irwin didn’t try to call for help right away, especially when he had control of the gun.
“Why didn’t you say (to Gardner’s wife), ‘We need to go in the house, lock the door and call police’?” Therrien asked.
“I had fear for myself and fear for the children in the house. I didn’t know if he had another gun,” Irwin replied.
He also said that neither he nor Gardner’s then wife, Ashley Heether, could have shot him.
Even when Gardner was in jail on charges he broke into someone’s home and stabbed them, Irwin still didn’t call authorities, Therrien pointed out.
Even though Gardner was in jail, Irwin worried he would still try to take retribution on him and his family, he testified.
Irwin did talk to detectives in June 2018, when he had been jailed in Oregon on a warrant in an unrelated case. He said he felt he was in a safe place then, and had sobered up from his drug use.
But he testified that he was still scared by the incident and Gardner.
Heether was also on the stand Thursday, testifying about letters Gardner sent her from jail, threatening to take her children and make sure she went to prison if she continued through with her plans to divorce Gardner.
She had also said Gardner told her that Wabinga’s death would be pinned on her as the gun he used belonged to her.
In response to Therrien’s suggesting she got rid of evidence, Heether said she sold the gun to help her mother pay utility bills.
The trial before Judge Kevin Naught will resume Monday.
