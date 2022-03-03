Witness possibly implicates her uncle in 2019 White Swan mass murder

SPOKANE — During a grueling cross-examination Wednesday, March 2, 2022, a key witness broke down and reaffirmed her previous statements that possibly implicate her uncle — Morris Jackson — in the 2019 shooting rampage that left five dead on the Yakama Reservation.
James Cloud and his brother, Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, are accused of killing Dennis Overacker, 61, John Cagle, 59, Michelle Starnes, 51, Catherine Eneas, 49, and Thomas Hernandez, 36, at a trailer in a remote area west of White Swan.
The Clouds have been charged in U.S. District Court with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm with intent to commit bodily injury — 19 counts in all.
They’re being tried separately.
On Wednesday, Natasha Mae Jackson reluctantly took the stand, often tearful, saying she was afraid, frustrated and her memory was fuzzy.
“I just really want to get this done,” she said, wiping tears and pulling her hair back. “I’m frustrated, I’m tired and I want to go home.”
At one point, the court paused so she could collect herself.
Natasha Jackson was dating James Cloud’s cousin at the time of the murders, but said she’s not sure of their relationship now.
Natasha Jackson’s testimony
Natasha Jackson first told jurors she didn’t see anyone do any shootings, but said she saw James Cloud dragging Cagle’s body to a game room, a makeshift building with a pool table behind his trailer.
When a pickup pulled up with occupants looking for Cagle, Natasha Jackson said she was on her phone and didn’t see who did any shooting.
Overacker, Hernandez, Esmeralda Zaragoza and Lindell LaFollette were in the truck. Hernandez was shot and killed outside the truck and Overacker was shot to death in the driver’s seat.
LaFollette managed to take control of the truck and sped off. He and Zaragoza were shot while fleeing, but survived.
Defense attorney Jeremy Sporn pressed Natasha Jackson about her previous statements made to investigators and forced her to review the transcripts to refresh her memory.
That’s when she broke down.
“My memory is fuzzy, I don’t want to read that,” she said tearfully. “I’m getting frustrated. I don’t remember what happened.”
After a brief break and Natasha Jackson having reviewed the transcripts, she agreed that her statements in them were true.
She told investigators that she saw Donovan Cloud rush back to the SUV with a rifle that was hot, and that he wanted to shoot those who arrived and take their pickup.
Natasha Jackson also agreed that she told investigators that Donovan Cloud shot and killed Hernandez and that James Dean Cloud was upset with Donovan, disagreeing with him about harming those in the truck.
She also agreed that she previously told investigators that her uncle, Morris Jackson, was the one with a 12-gauge shotgun and shot at the pickup.
Her testimony contradicted that of Morris Jackson, who finished testifying earlier in the day.
Morris Jackson
Morris Jackson testified that James Cloud’s brother, Donovan Cloud, was the one who shot at the pickup. He also said James Cloud admitted to killing Cagle and shot and killed Hernandez as he was headed back to the pickup.
Defense attorney Lorinda Youngcourt pointed out inconsistencies in what Morris Jackson said in court and what he previously told investigators.
He told investigators he wasn’t friends with Cagle, didn’t buy drugs from him and that he said he didn’t witness any of the shootings.
She suggested he was testifying against James Cloud in exchange for a lighter sentence. He’s been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a prison sentence up to 10 years.
Morris Jackson entered a plea agreement preventing him from further charges in the homicide case if he provides authorities with substantial assistance, Youngcourt said, noting that federal authorities also could recommend a sentence below standard guidelines for his help.
James Cloud’s cellmate
David Hoffman — clad in a yellow prison jumpsuit — testified Wednesday that James Cloud admitted to the murders while they shared a prison cell.
He said James Cloud told him it was over drugs and money, and that there were only a few witnesses, and one was shot in the shoulder during the incident.
Hoffman said James Cloud didn’t want the two witnesses to testify and requested the woman shot in the shoulder be killed before she could testify. Hoffman said he didn’t act on James Cloud’s request.
Youngcourt pressed Hoffman about his current charges and whether he was helping investigators in effort to reduce his sentence.
“I’m here on my own free will — I have no agreement,” he said.
Youngcourt pointed out that his previous cellmate was a jailhouse lawyer, and suggested Hoffman learned from him about how he could possibly get his sentence reduced if he helped in the case.
Hoffman said he was taking a risk testifying in the case and that he could be killed for doing so if word got back to the prison.
Youngcourt mentioned his work helping authorities in a 2018 case, suggesting he testified then.
But Prosecutor Tom Hanlon in his redirect clarified Hoffman never testified in court when helping authorities in 2018.
At the end of the day, without the jury present, Judge Salvador Mendoza said he was concerned about Hoffman’s testimony alleging a hit on the victim shot in the shoulder — Zaragoza.
On Tuesday, Zaragoza was excluded as a material witness because she admitting a willingness to lie in her testimony in exchange for favors from the FBI.
Mendoza said he feared Zaragoza’s exclusion may leave jurors to believe harm had been done to her based on Hoffman’s testimony.
