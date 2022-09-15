After a year of data collection and program changes, updated intimate partner violence statistics don’t show the same promising trends law enforcement officials in Yakima initially thought.
A delay in workflow meant the July numbers shared at last month’s domestic violence coalition meeting — for the first month of overlapping data — weren’t complete, Yakima Police Lt. Chad Janis said at a coalition meeting Tuesday.
Janis said he shared data from the police department’s Intimate Partner Violence Dashboard at the group’s August meeting, not knowing that several cases were still being processed because of staffing shortages. Each incident is added to the public dashboard once it has been processed internally, he said.
As additional cases started appearing on the dashboard over the next month, Janis said he caught the mistake and shared correct numbers with community partners.
There were a total of 205 incidents reported in July 2022, according to updated numbers.
The change means that the department did not see a decrease from the first full month of data in July 2021, when about 194 incidents were reported, as initially thought. Instead, the total increased by 11 incidents year-over-year.
The department also saw an increase over the year in August, as Janis reported 217 total incidents for that month in 2022 compared with 180 in the same month in 2021.
Measuring trends
At the meeting, Janis said he was worried about the increase in incident numbers.
“I was worried that we were doing something that was creating more of a problem,” he said. “I wanted to know more about it. What were other communities seeing? And what I mean by that is, is it normal to see case counts go up?”
At a recent meeting with the National Network for Safe Communities, a research center led by director David Kennedy, author of “Don’t Shoot,” Janis and Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray asked about it and found some comfort in the answer.
Janis said the group recommended the department look at indicators besides case count, like injuries or homicides, because counts can increase with more intervention or outreach.
“The reality is, everybody that does domestic violence intervention has to become more legitimate in the community to become more trusting and when people become more trusting of the program, more people start to disclose,” Janis said.
He said it’s too early to tell if that’s the case, but the other measures do look promising.
Yakima has had no domestic violence homicides so far in 2022, compared to three by this time and four total last year, Janis said. The injury numbers are steady, he said, though monthly injury breakdowns aren’t available in the public dashboard.
Overall, Janis said it is too early for trends to emerge in the data with just two months overlapping.
“This time next year and the year after we’ll have a better idea whether or not injuries have gone down,” he said.
August numbers
The numbers shared Tuesday for the month of August, including the total count of 217 incidents, are accurate, Janis said after the meeting. The correct totals aren’t yet reflected on the dashboard because some are still being processed, he said.
Of those incidents, 10 were proactive arrests.
Yakima police conducted 88 follow-up visits in August to homes with prior domestic violence incidents and made contact at just under half, Janis said.
Twenty-seven firearms were seized by police in August, Janis said. Only one of those was a court-ordered surrender, a number Janis said he’d like to see increase.
Cheri Kilty, executive director of the YWCA, said the organization’s 24-hour emergency hotline — 509-248-7796 — fielded 808 crisis calls in August and 71 calls from police requesting an advocate. Kilty said the organization also responded to 29 protection orders.
Handle with Care notifications for children present during domestic incidents were up in August, Yakima School District Safety and Security Director Sara Cordova said at the meeting.
About 106 YSD students were present during intimate partner violence incidents in August, with 51 of those being elementary kids, 26 in middle school and 29 in high school.
About 74 other children were present during intimate partner violence incidents in August, for a total of 180 children, but weren’t enrolled in school. Cordova said most were young children who hadn’t yet reached school-age.
“So, if you think about it, our little ones are seeing a lot of DV things going on at home,” Cordova said. “It was a pretty rough month, actually.”
