A White Swan man is being held on charges that he raped a woman and threatened to kill her.
Adrian Jason Andrade, 40, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday on a warrant issued in late July for his arrest. He was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and fourth-degree assault.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives went to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital July 28, where a woman told them that Andrade had struck her and forced her to perform a sex act on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
She said Andrade, whom she said she knew but not very well, had come to her home and picked her up, the affidavit said. She got in the van thinking she was going with somebody else, only to discover Andrade was driving.
When she told Andrade to take her to her mother’s house, he refused, instead driving her to other places while putting his hand on a pistol in the center console when he told her she couldn’t leave, the affidavit said.
While driving around, Andrade struck her in face, giving her black eye, the affidavit said.
Andrade, she said, stopped at one point and, after picking up the gun, told her to get in the back of the van, and that she would have to perform a sex act on him or he would kill her, the affidavit said.
He then took her home, warning her that he would kill her and her family if she told anyone about what happened, the affidavit said.
Andrade is barred from possessing firearms because of a 2003 conviction for third-degree assault, court documents said.
At Monday’s hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeff Swan maintained the $200,000 bail set in the bond.
