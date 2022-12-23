Federal prosecutors have charged a White Swan man with trying to kill a woman in her home on the Yakama Reservation in November.
Taylor Thomas Rayne Sinclair, 22, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with assault with intent to commit murder and assault resulting in serious injury. He was formally arraigned in federal court in Yakima and is being held in the Yakima County jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.
State court records show no prior convictions for Sinclair.
His case is being heard in federal court because the attack occurred within the boundaries of the Yakama Nation and both Sinclair and the victim have citizenship in a Native American tribe.
The charges stem from a home-invasion attack at a home in the 2000 block of Lateral A Road Nov. 19.
A family friend of the victim said in an earlier interview that the woman, an Army National Guard member who served in Iraq, was home with her 6-year-old son when four men forced their way into the house. The woman fought off her attackers, and was stabbed 15 times, the family friend said.
The woman has since been released from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, the family friend said. The victim did not know the men who came into her home.
One of the men was arrested by tribal police and was taken to the tribal jail, the family friend said.
The FBI was the lead agency on the investigation.
Sinclair is expected to be back in court Dec. 28 for a detention hearing, according to court records.
