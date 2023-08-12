A man and woman from White Swan were found guilty Friday of carjacking a woman and assaulting her.
Sundron Larsell Miller, 37, and Paula Eulojia Cantu-Lopez, 27, were convicted following a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in connection with the December 2021 attack.
Both were found guilty of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in a violent crime, while Miller was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assault with intent to commit murder.
Cantu-Lopez was also found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
The case was heard in federal court because Miller and the victim were Native Americans and the crime occurred inside the Yakama Reservation.
Miller and Cantu-Lopez, who were romantically involved at the time, were riding in the victim’s pickup on Fort Simcoe Road on Dec. 28, 2021, when Miller assaulted Cantu-Lopez, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. The victim tried to break up the fight, and both Cantu-Lopez and Miller turned on her, assaulting her.
Miller grabbed a rifle from the back seat of the truck and pointed it at the victim’s face and pulled the trigger, the release said, but the gun was not loaded. Miller then got in the driver’s seat, with Cantu-Lopez holding the victim by the hair in the back seat, and they drove to a home in White Swan where they beat the victim, the release said.
The victim was able to break free and ran from the house, the release said.
Judge Stanley A. Bastian scheduled sentencing for Nov. 15.
