A 57-year-old West Valley man accused of killing his brother nearly six years ago was sentenced to more than nine years in prison Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Richard Ugene Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the Jan. 4, 2017, death of his brother, 64-year-old Leonard Smith.
There was tension between the brothers that exploded into a fight over space heaters that resulted in Richard Smith stabbing his brother in the neck on Dec. 21, 2016, authorities said.
His brother was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment, but returned home a week later and died of an infection about a week after that.
Richard Smith was initially charged with assault, but the charge was increased to first-degree murder when his brother died. Prosecutors said the infection was the result of the stabbing.
But Leonard Smith also suffered from cirrhosis of the liver, and that could have led to the infection, the defense was prepared to argue.
Deputy Prosecutor Nick Barrett said there were two major deterrents to securing a murder conviction, a lack of clear cause of death and the fact that Richard Smith had no prior felonies.
“This seemed to be the result that was going to work for everyone given Richard’s age and lack of any prior felony history,” Barrett said.
Defense attorney Rick Smith said the hospital notes did not say the knife wound had anything to do with the infection.
“It appears to be independent of the knife wound,” Rick Smith said. “He didn’t contract it in the hospital, didn’t contract it from the knife wound.”
Rick Smith said Leonard Smith left the hospital but there was no record of him being medically discharged.
The brothers lived at their 66th Avenue home with their ailing mother. She was declining mentally and "it wasn't good at the end," Rick Smith said.
“It’s sad; it’s been a long wait,” Rick Smith said about concluding the case. “I think the state was satisfied as well as the defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.