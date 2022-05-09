For now, juvenile court records in Washington state are open to the public.
The Washington Supreme Court has put on hold a rule that went into effect Tuesday scrubbing juvenile court files from online court records systems and mandating that juveniles be identified only by initials and birthdates in court documents.
Now, a coalition of prosecutors, court clerks, police, journalists and open-government advocates is hoping to work with the high court on a system that maintains the constitutionally mandated openness of the judicial system with the understanding that juvenile offenders deserve the opportunity to reform and put past crimes behind them.
“It buys us some time,” said Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, who is on the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys’ judicial information system committee. “It gives us a chance to take a breath.”
Opponents of the rule argue that restricting the information may hurt those the high court sought to protect by making the court system less accessible and opening the door to potential mistaken identity, as well as making it difficult to see if the courts are administering justice in an equitable manner.
Currently, state law permits public access to juvenile court records through the Odyssey online records system, as well as in person at courthouses. The law allows for juvenile records to be sealed if several conditions are met, such as the juvenile turns 18 or completes probation and has not committed a drug, sex or “most serious” offense such as first-degree robbery or murder.
The state Office of Public Defense and the Minority and Justice Commission requested that state court rules be amended to restrict access to juveniles’ criminal records. Those groups argued that accessible juvenile court records made it difficult for an offender to get housing, employment or further education, especially if the records are picked up by websites that offer background checks on people.
The state public defenders and the commission argued that those consequences fall more heavily on minority youths as they are disproportionately represented in the juvenile justice system.
The rule, which eight of the nine court justices approved, would bar listing juvenile court records on court-maintained online record systems such as Odyssey. They would be accessible only to people who went to the courthouse in the county where the case was being conducted.
It also required that juvenile defendants be identified by initials and their birthdate rather than their full names. The justices described the situation as an “emergency” because of the harms.
The rule, which the court approved on March 31, went into effect May 3, with some jurisdictions taking down the records. Brusic said not everyone was consulted beforehand.
“They hadn’t talked to the prosecutors or the clerks, who were going to have to put this rule into place,” Brusic said.
Opposition
The only comments that came in during a comment period prior to the rule’s adoption were from public defenders and justice reform groups in favor of the change, with the Washington Association of County Clerks opposed to it.
The clerks’ association said the proponents of the change sought to have the court change the rule because their previous efforts to change it by legislation had repeatedly failed.
The clerks said that requiring people to go to a courthouse to see even the index of cases in juvenile court was a bad idea as it would deny access to people who couldn’t afford to make the trip to a courthouse or were physically unable to do so due to disabilities.
Identifying juvenile defendants by initials would hobble clerks’ duties by being able to identify them in other matters in the court, such as family law cases.
“Court records are not just about an offender’s alleged actions — they are also an official court record of decisions of government officials including law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, county clerks, etc. and should not be impossible to access,” Kimberly A. Allen, the president of the clerk’s association, wrote in her letter.
She also pointed out that there are already mechanisms in place for sealing juvenile records and that once they’re sealed, the files become completely inaccessible.
Once the court approved the rule, a coalition quickly formed and pushed the court to delay implementing the rule until further discussion took place.
Joining with the clerks and prosecutors’ associations were the Superior Court Judges Association, the District and Municipal Court Judges Association, the Washington Association of Juvenile Court Administrators, the Washington State Patrol, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, the Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington, Washington State Association of Broadcasters and the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.
The coalition urged the high court to delay implementing the rule to ensure all parties could weigh in.
Brusic said having public access to juvenile courts is important in Yakima County, where there is a significant number of juvenile cases — particularly violent crimes such as drive-by shootings and homicides — and that names should be used in the court system as a matter of public safety and accountability.
“These aren’t kids who are stealing a shirt from Macy’s,” Brusic said.
Yakima County has averaged about 320 juvenile court cases a year between 2018 and 2021, according to court records.
Rowland Thompson, executive director of the Allied Daily Newspapers, said the rules run counter to the state Constitution’s guarantee that justice would be administered openly.
Most minor cases go into diversion, where if a defendant complies with certain conditions the charge is dropped, Thompson said, but it’s especially important to ensure the system is open to the public when a juvenile goes to trial.
“When a juvenile offender is before a judge and some kind of adjudication (the juvenile court term for conviction) takes place for their offense, that is part of the public record,” Thompson said. “It is important for the media that we can see that these people are being treated fairly, race does not play a part in it and that they are treated evenly across the state.”
If the records are not public, Thompson said, it would be impossible to know if the court system is addressing issues of equity.
Also, there is a public safety issue. Police officers need to know if the person they stopped for a traffic violation has a record of violent crime — information that may not be available if juvenile records are restricted, Thompson said. Likewise, there are some jobs at which people with certain convictions cannot work.
Brusic and Thompson said they are not averse to allowing a juvenile who has reformed to not be haunted by past criminal convictions, but that must be balanced with the need for transparency in the court system.
New order, dissent issued
And there seem to be questions within the Temple of Justice in Olympia about how the rule was put on hold and, likely, what happens going forward.
On Thursday, Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez issued an order “delaying” the implementation pending further order from the court. But the next day, Justice Barbara Madsen authored a dissent to the order, signed by justices Charles W. Johnson, Susan Owens, Debra L. Stephens and G. Helen Whitener stating that the rule was “suspended” and referred back to the rules committee.
Brusic said he was still trying to parse what the competing orders mean and whether a dissent signed by a majority of the court overrules the chief justice, but he said the important thing is groups opposed to the rule will have a chance to make their case.
{span style=”background-color: #deffde;”}The {/span}Washington Coalition for Open Government said the court was right to suspend the rule, but said the justices owe the public a “fuller explanation” for what happened that triggered a dissenting order.
“The proposed rule would have plunged Washington state’s juvenile justice system into anonymity and severely limited the public’s access to its information,” said George Erb, WACOG’s secretary.
Transparency fosters trust in the in the court system Erb said, and along with working with other parties to find a way to keep juvenile records open, the justices should also explain the competing orders.
“Confusing people is no way to win the public’s confidence,” Erb said.
