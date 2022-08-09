Moxee police identified two men as suspects in a Saturday homicide.
Jose Manuel Magana, 35, and Trinidad Magana-Chavez, 32, are wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Jose Rosario Arellano, according to a police department news release.
Police were called shortly after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a gunshot victim in the 8500 block of Beauchene Road. Officers found Arellano, a 36-year-old Tri-Cities resident who grew up in Yakima, dead in an apartment. Police described the killing as “targeted.”
Jose Magana is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 245 pounds, bald with a mustache and beard, with tattoos on his neck, head and arms. Court records show he has a prior juvenile conviction for vehicle prowling.
Trinidad Magana-Chavez is described as 5 feet 7, 155 pounds, bald with a mustache and beard.
Police have not disclosed any motive in the killing.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he was hoping to have an autopsy scheduled for Arellano later this week.
Arellano’s death is among 22 in Yakima County this year, and the first in Moxee.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Moxee police at 509-575-8850. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
