Two Wapato men are in jail on suspicion of shooting another man in both knees before robbing him of his car, money and jewelry.
Probable cause affidavits filed by Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say the robbery was spurred by the victim giving the girlfriend of one of the men a ride home.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Campbell Road around 1:30 p.m. March 31 for a man who was assaulted. Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to each knee, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said he drove a woman to a home on Osborne Lane early that morning and then went to the home on Campbell Road where he had fallen asleep, the affidavit said, and was awakened when he was shot in the knee. He said the woman’s boyfriend, a 31-year-old Wapato man, was holding a gun, and the other man, a 35-year-old from Wapato, stood next to him, the affidavit said.
The woman’s boyfriend said he was angry that the man didn’t ask his permission to give his girlfriend a ride and, after pacing around, he shot the man in his other knee, the affidavit said.
The man recalled that the 35-year-old said, “You knows how it works out here,” before punching him in the face, the affidavit said.
The men searched the man’s pockets, taking his wallet and cash and two gold-and-diamond necklaces, the affidavit said. They also took his car.
During preliminary appearance hearings in Yakima County Superior Court on Thursday and Friday, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup recommended $500,000 bail for each man, noting concerns about public safety and the nature of the crime.
“It’s really, really hard to imagine how someone doesn’t get shot in the knee without having very serious, perhaps disabling injuries,” Soukup said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp asked at Thursday’s hearing that the court take into account that the 35-year-old suspect was already being held on unrelated charges and a total bail of $37,000, and asked that any additional bail be concurrent or at an amount that would allow him to post bail.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $100,000, making it consecutive to the bail that was set, bringing his total bail to $137,000.
At Friday’s hearing, Soukup pointed to the 31-year-old’s prior convictions for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, second- and third-degree assault, disarming a law-enforcement officer, second-degree robbery, and a juvenile conviction for attempted third-degree rape.
Wehrkamp said the 31-year-old does not have any failures to appear in court in the past two years and no pending charges. She said a $50,000 bail would be appropriate.
Judge Richard Bartheld said that had the Legislature not removed second-degree robbery from the state’s “three strikes law,” the 31-year-old would be facing a potential life-without-parole sentence if he were to be convicted, based on his prior convictions and the charges he is now facing.
“This particular case involved the use of a firearm he was not lawfully entitled to possess. The firearm was used to inflict grievous bodily injury on the victim, and the court cannot ignore that fact,” Bartheld said as he set bail at $300,000.
