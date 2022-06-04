A Wapato man was sentenced to almost five years in federal prison for a 2019 DUI crash that killed four people in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Leland James Finley, 28, had pleaded guilty in November to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in U.S. District Court in connection with the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and LaRue Road on May 7, 2019.
Judge Sal Mendoza sentenced Finley May 31 in Richland. Federal officials took the case because Finley and the four people killed in the crash were Yakama Nation citizens and the crash occurred on the Lower Valley reservation.
Finley faced a maximum of eight years in prison, and prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to the upper half of the sentencing guideline in order for him to get his GED and job training, as well as deter him from further intoxicated driving.
Authorities said Finley was driving on LaRue Road around 4 a.m. and was hit by a semi-truck. Four of the six people in the SUV were killed, while Finley and another person were injured, according to authorities.
Finley, according to court documents, said he and others had been drinking beer and were driving around. He told a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer that he had seen the stop sign and the semi, but decided he would try to beat the truck through the intersection, court documents said.
While Finley insisted he stopped at the stop sign, the semi driver said the SUV drove directly in front of the semi, court documents said.
Finley was found to have marijuana and cocaine in his system as well as alcohol, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.