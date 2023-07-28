A Wapato man will spend 7 1/2 years in prison for a 2021 motor vehicle crash that killed three teens near Harrah.
Joel Vasquez-Vallares, 19, pleaded guilty July 20 to two counts of vehicular homicide and a single count of vehicular assault in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a third count of vehicular homicide.
He was sentenced to three years each on the vehicular homicide charges, which was the low end of the state sentencing guidelines, and 18 months on the vehicular assault, which was two months shy of the top of the range.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan ordered the sentences to run consecutively, bringing Vasquez-Vallares’ total confinement to 7 1/2 years, which he ordered him to serve immediately.
Vasquez-Vallares was charged in connection with the Aug. 5, 2021, crash in the 3700 block of Shields Road near Harrah.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal Police went to the scene where they found an overturned 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, according to court documents. Three people riding in the bed of the vehicle were ejected, as was one passenger in the vehicle’s cab.
Two of the people riding in the bed died, as did the person who was ejected from inside the vehicle. The third person in the bed lost a left arm in the crash, according to court documents. The deceased were ages 16, 17 and 18, according to court documents.
Vasquez-Vallares and the others worked at a local farm and were on their lunch break when the crash happened, sheriff’s deputies earlier said.
Witnesses said they saw Vasquez-Vallares driving south on Shields Road at a high rate of speed, which was estimated by one witness at 70 mph, the affidavit said. The crash occurred at a crest in the road, which drops down at a 12.4% grade, the affidavit said, and signs warn that the suggested speed there is 25 mph.
One witness said the Explorer went airborne as it went over the crest and that she had seen Vasquez-Vallares drive recklessly in the past, the affidavit said.
