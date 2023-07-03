With both sides acknowledging mitigating factors, a Wapato man caught in an online child-sex sting was sentenced to 40 months in prison last week.
Kendrick Bradly Yallup-Littlebull, 25, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit first-degree child molestation as part of a plea deal that dropped counts of attempted first- and second-degree child rape. While the plea agreement made an “open recommendation,” both a prosecutor and a defense attorney urged Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch on June 27 to consider sentences on the extreme ends of the sentencing range of 38.5 to 51 months.
“It is our view that 51 months is the only reasonable sentence,” Wood said. Wood’s office is handling the case at the request of Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Wood told Tutsch the amended charge was the state’s recognition of mitigating factors.
Yallup-Littlebull was one of 15 men arrested in “Operation Net Nanny,” in which undercover detectives impersonated either children or a mother looking for someone to have sex with her young daughters in November 2019.
In Yallup-Littlebull’s case, he responded to an advertisement from a woman looking for a “sexual mentor” for her 11- and 13-year-old daughters. He was arrested when he went to what he believed was the woman’s home.
Yallup-Littlebull cooperated with authorities, defense attorney Aaron Case told Tutsch, and he has taken responsibility for his action rather than take the case to trial. He said Yallup-Littlebull deserved the low end of the range.
Case said Yallup-Littlebull is an active Yakama Nation citizen who participates in tribal activities.
But he said his life on the reservation also contributed to his involvement in the crime.
“In that community, he had a hard time understanding his role in the community and how a man acts,” Case said, noting that while he was tried as an adult — Yallup-Littlebull was 20 at the time he was arrested — his thought processes were more like a juvenile’s.
Another factor was his release on furlough from jail to attend his father’s funeral, and his return to jail when he could have just as easily escaped and found people on the reservation who would have aided him in eluding authorities.
“I just want to thank you for the furlough,” Yallup-Littlebull told the court. “It meant a lot.”
Tutsch said that while Yallup-Littlebull’s crime is serious, she said his youth, lack of prior felony convictions and willingness to take responsibility were factors in deciding to go closer to the bottom of the sentencing range.
She also ordered that he have no contact with any children except his own and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years, which is the statutory maximum sentence.
Other cases
Yallup-Littlebull is the fifth of the defendants to have either entered a guilty plea or been sentenced.
Richie Hunter T. Robertson, 24, of Yakima, pleaded guilty to communicating with minor for immoral purposes, and was sentenced to three months in jail.
In June 2022, Benjamin James Cool, 28, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced to almost five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, of Ellensburg was sentenced to almost six years in prison after entering an Alford plea to first-degree conspiracy to rape a child. In return for that plea, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
The Alford plea allows Tschauner to maintain he’s innocent while conceding that prosecutors would likely have convicted him he gone to trial.
John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
The following defendants are awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court:
• Frederick Water Thomson, 71, of Union Gap on charges with of attempted first- and second-degree child rape.
• Lucas Noe Martinez, 37, of White Swan on charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape, attempted commercial sex abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Christian Hernandez, 27, of Yakima on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Veniamin Nickolay Gaidaichuk, 31, of Lake Stevens on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Hayden Aaron Erlandson, 25, of Union Gap on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Erlandson’s trial in June ended with a hung jury.
• Brent Mitchell Atkins, 44, of Naches on charges of attempted first- and second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Leonardo Sanchez-Breton, 22, of Union Gap on charges of attempted second-degree child rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
• Jessie Juan Ramirez, 32, of Yakima on charges of attempted second-degree child rape, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Rakinder S. Randhawa, 29, of Sunnyside for failing to appear for a hearing. He is charged with attempted second-degree child rape, commercial sex abuse of a minor, communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
David Elmo Curry, 38, is awaiting trial in U.S. District Court on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.