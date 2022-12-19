The Wapato man accused of robbing a smoke shop in 2020 will spend 10 years in federal prison.
Lavander Yahtin, 23, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richland on a single charge of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, to which he pleaded guilty in January.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge. Senior Judge Edward Shea followed prosecutors’ recommendation for a 10-year sentence and gave Yahtin credit for the time he was in custody awaiting trial.
Prosecutors in a sentencing memo argued that a 10-year sentence reflected the seriousness of the crime while acknowledging Yahtin’s youth, lack of criminal history and acceptance of responsibility for the crime.
Yahtin, prosecutors said, could also use the five-year supervised release that would follow the sentence to work on getting a GED or further education, as well as participate in substance abuse treatment.
Yahtin was accused of robbing the smoke shop at the Wolf Den on Oct. 29, 2020, and pistol-whipping one of the employees.
The case was heard in federal court because Yahtin is a Native American citizen and the crime happened within the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation.
According to court documents, Yahtin went to the smoke shop and pointed a 9mm pistol at the cashiers, ordering them to provide him with drinks and money. Yahtin also grabbed chewing tobacco while threatening the employees at gunpoint, the documents said.
When a customer came and started talking to Yahtin, a cashier hit Yahtin with a tire pressure gauge, starting a fight in which Yahtin fired the gun twice before leaving the store and being driven away in a vehicle.
Yahtin was arrested after the vehicle crashed after a car chase, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.