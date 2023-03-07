A 47-year-old Wapato man was killed early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a car while running on a state highway, the Washington State Patrol said.
Lauro B. Barrios was struck around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and State Route 22, according to a State Patrol news release. He was hit by a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck heading north on U.S. 97, the statement said.
Barrios was pronounced dead while being taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Barrios died from blunt-force trauma.
Salvador S. Macias, the truck’s driver, was not injured, and troopers said he will not be charged. The cause of the crash was listed as pedestrian in the roadway.
