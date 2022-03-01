Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old Wapato man with vehicular assault following a drunken driving crash that left a child injured Feb. 23, 2022.
Jacob Justin Atkins’ charge carries enhancements that can add additional time to a sentence if he’s convicted because the victim was a child and the severity of the injuries, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey C. Wickes said Tuesday.
Washington State Patrol troopers were called to State Route 97 about 20 miles south of Toppenish for a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 11 a.m. Feb. 23. Witnesses told troopers that they had seen the SUV Atkins was driving speeding on the highway, with the driver appearing to overcorrect after passing a vehicle, according to court documents.
A 3-year-old passenger in Atkins’ vehicle appeared to have a serious injury to his arm and cuts on his face and nose, documents said. He was flown to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A 29-year-old woman in the vehicle, Marcilene Stahi of Wapato, was taken to Memorial where she was treated and released.
Atkins, troopers said, had bloodshot, watery eyes, a flushed appearance and an odor of alcohol on his breath, court documents said. Troopers also found open cans of beer in the vehicle, documents said.
Atkins refused to perform a field sobriety test, but a preliminary breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.223, nearly three times the state limit of 0.08, according to court documents.
Atkins is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
