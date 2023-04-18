A 37-year-old Wapato man who was shot by federal agents in March is charged with assaulting three deputy marshals in the incident.
Leo John Yallup entered not-guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court to charges of assaulting federal officers with a deadly weapon and using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.
The charges stem from an incident March 2 in the 1100 block of Donald Wapato Road. The U.S. Marshals Service and other members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force were attempting to arrest Yallup on a warrant charging him with violating the terms of his supervised release for his conviction as a felon in possession of a firearm.
During the arrest, Yallup is accused of assaulting three marshals, and was shot in the incident.
The FBI is investigating the shooting.
At the time, Yallup was armed with two pistols that were loaded and had rounds chambered, according to the indictment.
Yallup is in the Yakima County jail on a U.S. Marshal hold while awaiting trial.
