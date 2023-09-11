Two people were seriously injured Saturday when Wapato police say a man who was driving while on drugs ran over them in their sleep.
Police called to West Third Street and South Naches Avenue for a crash with injuries around 2:20 a.m. found a 1994 GMC Yukon had gone off the road and drove into a playground, where a man and a woman were sleeping, according to a probable cause affidavit. The two, who were found under the SUV, were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with injuries, including broken ribs and a broken pelvis, the affidavit said.
A witness told police the driver ran from the scene, and police were able to identify the 34-year-old man after contacting the Yukon’s registered owner, the affidavit said. The Yukon’s owner gave the suspect the vehicle when the suspect had problems with his own vehicle.
Police found security video showing the suspect running in the direction a witness said he saw him go after the crash, the affidavit said.
Family members, who had reported the suspect missing, found him after he had returned to Wapato from Yakima, the affidavit said. His mullet-style hair that was seen in the video had been shorn to shoulder length, the affidavit said.
Officers found 9 grams of cocaine in the suspect’s sock, the affidavit said, and evidence suggests he smoked a cocaine-laced marijuana cigarette before the crash.
He also has a suspended driver’s license, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular assault, and one count each of third-degree driving with a suspended driver’s license, first-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of defendants until formal charges are filed.
At Monday’s preliminary court appearance, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Yarger asked for $100,000 bail, $50,000 for each person injured in the crash. While the suspect has a limited criminal history, Yarger said a high bail was warranted by the fact that he is accused of seriously injuring two people and running from the scene.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry said the suspect has family ties to the community and that the pretrial services staff recommended a release under court supervision. She asked that he get a $10,000 bail.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch set bail at $50,000. She said based on the affidavit, the victims were seriously injured and that allegations of hit-and-run and impaired driving gave her cause to be concerned for public safety.
